Eminem will be the first guest on Apple's new radio station

Radio presenter Zane Lowe has announced that the first interview for Apple’s new Beats 1 online radio station will be with rapper Eminem.

Lowe posted a photo on Instagram showing him interviewing the rapper:

We speculated in February that Lowe could bring his series of probing celebrity interviews to Apple’s streaming service. He’s well-known in England for his high-profile interviews on BBC Radio 1. Lowe interviewed stars like Eminem, Kanye West, Chris Martin, and Jay Z, as well as playing albums in full. It looks like Apple is going to hope that major stars such as Eminem, 42, will sit down for interviews with Lowe in order to bring their fans to Apple Music.

