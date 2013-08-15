Eminem Debuts Catchy Song 'Survival' In New Awesome 'Call Of Duty: Ghosts' Trailer

Activision and Infinity Ward have released a new multiplayer trailer for upcoming title “Call of Duty: Ghosts.”

The footage also debuts a new song from Eminem titled “Survival.”

Ahead of the trailer release, the rapper introduced the trailer and his song in a recorded message saying a music video for the track will be debuting soon.

The song will be part of Eminem’s eighth studio album due out later this year and features a catchy hook from singer Liz Rodrigues. Slim Shady fans will recognise her vocals from previous Eminem collaborations

including “25 To Life” and “Almost Famous.”

First, here’s the song. Warning, it has explicit lyrics.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now, watch the multiplayer trailer for “Call of Duty: Ghosts”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The game will be released November 5 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC.

