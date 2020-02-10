Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars, but most of the reactions were about how random it was

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Eminem performed at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Eminem rapped during a surprise appearance at the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night.

The 47-year-old performed “Lose Yourself” from the 2002 film “8 Mile,” which won an Oscar in 2003.

Some of the rapper’s fans were thrilled when they saw him onstage, while other people couldn’t get over several celebrities’ confusion.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me The Academy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” he tweeted after receiving a standing ovation for his performance.

When Lin-Manuel Miranda talked about the impact of music in film at the 92nd annual Oscars, the crowd wasn’t prepared for what was to come.

Eminem took the stage at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night to deliver a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” from the film “8 Mile,” which won an Academy Award for best original song in 2003.

The rapper released his most recent album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” in January. Some fans were ecstatic to see him performing onstage again.

Surprise #Eminem performance at the #oscars? YES thank you!

Not everyone, however, seemed to understand why the 2020 Oscars included Eminem’s 2002 track.

During his unforeseen performance, celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Brie Larson, and Idina Menzel appeared puzzled.

Other people drew attention to Martin Scorsese, who didn’t appear amused by the rapper’s performance.

Despite receiving mixed reactions in the crowd, Eminem received a standing ovation at the end of his song.

After his performance, the 47-year-old rapper tweeted, “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me The Academy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

