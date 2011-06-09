Eminem Sues Audi For Ripping Off His Song And His Famous Chrysler Commercial

Remember that awesome Chrysler ad featuring Eminem driving through Detroit, backed by the instrumentals from his song “Lose Yourself”?



Audi just came out with an undeniably similar ad, which shows an actor driving through Berlin with a soundtrack that sounds a lot like “Lose Yourself.”

Eminem’s record label Eight Mile Style filed suit against Audi this week in Germany. “We believe Audi not only used “Lose Yourself” to sell their product without permission, but their spot actually feels inspired by elements of Chrysler’s commercial campaign,” spokesman Joel Martin told Reuters.

Judge for yourself (the main riff starts at 40 seconds for Chrysler and 30 seconds for Audi):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

