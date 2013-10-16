Here's What Eminem Is Saying During His 'Supersonic Speed' Verse In New Song 'Rap God'

Eminem released a new song “

Rap God” and

people are going crazy over it.

More specifically, people are raving about part of one verse where Slim Shady begins rapping at what he refers to as “supersonic speed.”

The lyrics are really tough to make out.

Here they are below.

Via Rap Genius:

“Uh, sama lamaa duma lamaa you assuming I’m a human

What I gotta do to get it through to you I’m superhuman

Innovative and I’m made of rubber

So that anything you say is ricocheting off of me and it’ll glue to you

I’m never stating, more than ever demonstrating

How to give a motherf—in’ audience a feeling like it’s levitating

Never fading, and I know the haters are forever waiting

For the day that they can say I fell off, they’d be celebrating

Cause I know the way to get ’em motivated

I make elevating music …”

What’s so impressive is that Eminem spits these 10 lines of lyrics — 97 words — in 15 seconds.

That means he’s averaging six and a half words per second.

Insane.

