Everyone Is Going Crazy Over Eminem's 'Rap God' And Saying It's The Best Rapping Of All Time

Even if you don’t like Eminem, you have to admit the man is talented.

If you don’t agree now, then you haven’t listened to his new song, Rap God, which has the Internet going nuts.

Rap God is 6-minutes long. Some are saying it’s the best rapping they’ve ever heard in their lives, particularly at the song’s 4:20 mark.

He spits out strings of words so quickly, even Rap Genius’s millions of users had trouble figuring out precisely what Eminem is saying.

In parts, Eminem raps about 4 words per second.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Eminem just put every other rapper in the industry to shame with #RapGod.

— Harjit Bhandal (@harjitwashere) October 15, 2013

Jay Z and Kanye West are watching the throne while Eminem is sitting on it. #RapGod

— RuDE BOY (@briandark_) October 15, 2013

.@Eminem is so technically beyond anyone else in the game it’s scary proven again by “Rap God”…unreal talent!

— Ryan Abenante (@RyanAbenante) October 15, 2013

And here’s the song:

