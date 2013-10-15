Everyone Is Going Crazy Over Eminem's 'Rap God' And Saying It's The Best Rapping Of All Time

Alyson Shontell

Even if you don’t like Eminem, you have to admit the man is talented.

If you don’t agree now, then you haven’t listened to his new song, Rap God, which has the Internet going nuts.

Rap God is 6-minutes long. Some are saying it’s the best rapping they’ve ever heard in their lives, particularly at the song’s 4:20 mark.

He spits out strings of words so quickly, even Rap Genius’s millions of users had trouble figuring out precisely what Eminem is saying.

In parts, Eminem raps about 4 words per second.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

And here’s the song:

