Eminem and Pete Davidson team up for an epic Christmas-themed parody of the rapper's 'Stan' video on 'SNL'

- Pete Davidson put a Christmas-themed spin on his recreation of Eminem‘s 2000 “Stan” music video on this week’s episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
- In the sketch, the “SNL” cast member plays Stu, a man who writes to Santa Claus in the hopes of receiving a Sony PlayStation 5, much like the obsessive fan who wrote to Eminem in “Stan.”
- Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, even makes a cameo at the end of the sketch.
- “That’s crazy, a PS5? I didn’t even ask for this,” the rapper says while accidentally opening Stu’s gift, adding, “I guess Shady must’ve been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You f—ed up.”
