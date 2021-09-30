Eminem surprised fans at his new Detroit restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti

Eminem at Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. Scott Legato/Getty

Eminem is in the restaurant business.

He had the grand opening of Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit on Wednesday.

The rapper surprised fans by handing out food at the opening.

Eminem has taken one of his most iconic lyrics and has made it the face of his restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti.

Located in downtown Detroit, the Grammy-winning rapper surprised fans on Wednesday, who waited on line for hours to try Slim Shaddy’s “ghetti.”

Eminem revealed himself behind the takeout window, sporting a grey hoodie and black baseball cap.

The menu offers spaghetti, ranging in price from $US9 ($AU13) to $US14 ($AU20), with vegan meatball options. There’s even an $US11 ($AU15) “s’ghetti sandwich.”

Mom’s Spaghetti comes from the memorable lyric in Eminem’s Oscar-winning song, “Lose Yourself,” penned for the 2002 movie “8 Mile (13km).” It was originally a pop-up dining experience in Detroit in 2017, but now Eminem is going full in on the venture.

The space also houses a merchandise store above the restaurant called The Trailer. According to The Detroit News, it features Mom’s Spaghetti merch and Eminem memorabilia.