FROM EMINEM TO ARCADE FIRE: Here Are The 14 Best Moments From The Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Photo: crvdmag.com
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Thursday in Manchester, Tennessee.Despite a tragic start and over-the-top temperatures, the four-day event featured multiple stages with performances from some of the biggest names in music:
Hip-hop legends (Lil Wayne, Eminem), indie rock (Karen Elson, Arcade Fire) and country favourites (Mumford and Sons), even stand-up comedians (Donald Glover) made The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival summer’s first don’t-miss music event.
Missed it?
We’ve selected scenes from the best performances of The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.