FROM EMINEM TO ARCADE FIRE: Here Are The 14 Best Moments From The Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Thursday in Manchester, Tennessee.Despite a tragic start and over-the-top temperatures, the four-day event featured multiple stages with performances from some of the biggest names in music:



Hip-hop legends (Lil Wayne, Eminem), indie rock (Karen Elson, Arcade Fire) and country favourites (Mumford and Sons), even stand-up comedians (Donald Glover) made The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival summer’s first don’t-miss music event.

Missed it?

We’ve selected scenes from the best performances of The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

