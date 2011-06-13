FROM EMINEM TO ARCADE FIRE: Here Are The 14 Best Moments From The Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Jen Ortiz
bonnaroo

Photo: crvdmag.com

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Thursday in Manchester, Tennessee.Despite a tragic start and over-the-top temperatures, the four-day event featured multiple stages with performances from some of the biggest names in music:

Hip-hop legends (Lil Wayne, Eminem), indie rock (Karen Elson, Arcade Fire) and country favourites (Mumford and Sons), even stand-up comedians (Donald Glover) made The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival summer’s first don’t-miss music event.

Missed it?

We’ve selected scenes from the best performances of The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

DAY 1: Funnyman Donald Glover assumed rap alter-ego Childish Bambino

DAY 2: Fringe and tambourines completed the Grace Potter and the Nocturnals show

DAY 2: Florence + the Machine attracted an over-capacity crowd

DAY 2: The Decemberists made their Bonnaroo debut

DAY 2: Lil Wayne kept the energy high with a late-night set

DAY 2: Outkast rapper Big Boi took requests from the audience

DAY 2: Grammy award-winners Arcade Fire topped the Friday line-up

DAY 3: The duo behind The Black Keys performed after an intro by comedian Aziz Ansari

DAY 3: Wiz Khalifa performed mid-afternoon, cup in hand

DAY 3: Scissor Sisters gave an amped-up performance while trying to cool off the crowd with water

DAY 3: Mumford and Sons drew a huge crowd -- and gave a powerful set

DAY 3: Bad met evil when Eminem took over

BONUS: between concerts, a couple got married

Now take a look back at the rest of the week...

