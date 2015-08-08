People are furious over Eminem's disturbing rap lyric about rape

Rap legend Dr. Dre released his first album in 16 years last night entitled “Compton.” Reception of the album as a whole has been good, but some of the content has been highly criticised.

Eminem is in a bit of a muk after performing a lyric on the album that many think is insensitive to victims of rape.

During the song “Medicine Man,” he’s heard rapping the line “Ain’t no one safe from, non-believers there ain’t none. I even make the b—— I rape c–.”

Karen Ingala Smith, chief executive of Nia Project, a charity that fights violence against women and children, told The Guardian the Eminem line was damaging to the culture.

“Women and girls who have suffered sexual violence often blame themselves or question whether they were really raped,” she said. “Peddling the lie that orgasm equals consent silences victims of sexual violence.”

She added, “When we minimise, celebrate, glorify or condone men’s violence against women, we are amplifying the conditions in which it can occur.”

Eminem also got a lot of negative feedback on twitter:

Another Eminem line about rape. The man is disgusting and so are the people that listen to him.

— Joe (@FINDYOURWlNGS) August 7, 2015

How is eminem still making rape jokes in his verse though? You’re like my parents age, please grow up

— zach from alaska (@memejunction) August 7, 2015

As good as the line was…Eminem didn’t need to include that “rape” line especially as passionately as he said it…*sigh*but it was sick

— Keith N. (@JusAire) August 7, 2015