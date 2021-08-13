Eminem’s child came out as genderfluid and bisexual

Stevie, rapper Eminem’s child, came out as genderfluid on TikTok. @st0nedc0w/TikTok/Getty Images

Stevie Mathers, rapper Eminem’s child, came out as genderfluid and said they use all pronouns on TikTok over the weekend.

The 19-year-old posted a compilation of photos of themself over the years as their gender presentation shifted on TikTok, captioned “watch me become more comfortable with myself” along with hashtags #genderfluid and #bi.

The video features captions showing how their pronouns have shifted over the years, ending with them currently using all pronouns, including they, she, he, and others. “Forever growing and changing,” they wrote in the caption.

Mathers told their Instagram followers in June that his name is Stevie. Hailie Mathers, Eminem’s eldest daughter and Stevie’s half sister, liked the Instagram post.

“I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt uncomfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie!” they wrote in response to a comment asking how they chose their name.

Genderfluid people fall under the nonbinary umbrella of genders, and typically fluctuate between genders at different points in their life, whether that be over the course of years, months, or days.

A person who is genderfluid can feel more like a boy one day, more like a girl another day, and not feel like any gender another day. It’s important to note that not all nonbinary people are genderfluid, as many nonbinary people have fixed genders that do not shift.

Many genderfluid people, like Stevie, use rolling pronouns. Rolling pronouns mean a person likes to go by a combination of pronouns. For example, if a person uses he/they pronouns a person could say “they had to go to his car to get their dog” to refer to them.

“Stevie we love YOU ALL THE TIME GORGEOUS,” wrote a fan in repsonse to their coming out.