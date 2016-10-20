Eminem announces new album with manic 8 minute 'Campaign Speech' bashing Trump

Jeremy Berke

Eminem teased a new album release by dropping a fiery track where he discusses GOP nominee Donald Trump, police violence, Colin Kaepernick, and Apple Watches. 

The song, called “Campaign Speech” features complex, multi-syllabic rhyme schemes over a minimal beat. Eminem pulls no punches, discussing how he’d like to put George Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin — sparking the Black Lives Matter Movement — in  an “orange uniform.”

The song was uploaded on Wednesday morning and has more than 30,000 views on Youtube. The lyrics are explicit. 

And listen here:

 The rapper also turned 44 on Wednesday, so wish him a happy birthday. 

