Eminem announces new album with manic 8 minute 'Campaign Speech' bashing Trump

Eminem teased a new album release by dropping a fiery track where he discusses GOP nominee Donald Trump, police violence, Colin Kaepernick, and Apple Watches.

The song, called “Campaign Speech” features complex, multi-syllabic rhyme schemes over a minimal beat. Eminem pulls no punches, discussing how he’d like to put George Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin — sparking the Black Lives Matter Movement — in an “orange uniform.”

The song was uploaded on Wednesday morning and has more than 30,000 views on Youtube. The lyrics are explicit.

Don’t worry I’m working on an album! Here’s something meanwhile. https://t.co/QX3cdpqFD2

— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 19, 2016

And listen here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The rapper also turned 44 on Wednesday, so wish him a happy birthday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.