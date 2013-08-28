Eminem Releases New Single 'Berzerk' Off Next Album

Kirsten Acuna
Eminem is back, folks.

After previewing new song “Survival” earlier this month, Eminem announced the title and release date of his anticipated eighth studio album during MTV’s Video Music Awards Sunday night.

MMLP2 (following the title of Eminem’s successful 2000 album Marshall Mather LP) will be released November 5.

This will be the rapper’s first album since 2010’s “Recovery.”

Right now, the Twitterverse is going crazy passing along “lyrics” to the song that trash Miley Cyrus.

The fast-spreading lyrics are fake, having originated on Twitter handle @SlimShadyRaps.

So many people are attributing the lyrics to the actual singer that the user tweeted out a disclaimer:

