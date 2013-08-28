Eminem Releases New Single 'Berzerk' Off Next Album

Eminem is back, folks.

After previewing new song “Survival” earlier this month, Eminem announced the title and release date of his anticipated eighth studio album during MTV’s Video Music Awards Sunday night.

MMLP2 (following the title of Eminem’s successful 2000 album Marshall Mather LP) will be released November 5.

This will be the rapper’s first album since 2010’s “Recovery.”

Listen to the song below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Right now, the Twitterverse is going crazy passing along “lyrics” to the song that trash Miley Cyrus.

The fast-spreading lyrics are fake, having originated on Twitter handle @SlimShadyRaps.

SLIM SHADY IS BACK! MY FIRST DISS RAP VICTIM IS MILEY CYRUS: pic.twitter.com/tLJ9UH8GzQ

— SLIM SHADY (@SlimShadyRaps) August 27, 2013

So many people are attributing the lyrics to the actual singer that the user tweeted out a disclaimer:

EMINEM DID NOT WRITE THAT VERSE. LOOK AT THE DATE ON MY PREVIOUS TWEET. PEOPLE CROPPED OUT MY USERNAME AND STOLE THE VERSE. PLEASE #RETWEET.

— SLIM SHADY (@SlimShadyRaps) August 27, 2013

