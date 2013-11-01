Eminem And Kerry Washington Couldn't Be More Different In Promos For Tonight's 'SNL'

“Scandal” star Kerry Washington will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever tonight alongside musical guest, Eminem.

While the actress is bubbly and outgoing, the rapper couldn’t be more stone-faced — but the two come together on their shared love of cupcakes.

Watch their awkward show promos below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

More Kerry Washington and “SNL” cast member Taran Killam promos below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Will you be watching tonight’s show? Check back tomorrow for videos of the best sketches.

