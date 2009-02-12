Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre Break Digital Sales Record

The rap trio of Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre have broken the record for most opening week digital downloads with their 418,000 copy-selling “Crack a Bottle.”

The previous top-seller was T.I. featuring Rihanna with the ubiquitous “Live Your Life.” “Crack a Bottle” has the third highest weekly digital sales total of all time and will debut at no. 1 on tomorrow’s Billboard Hot 100.

More importantly, for Em, Fiddy, and Dre, all of whom have highly anticipated albums in the works, such high sales indicates that there’s pent-up demand for new material from the rappers. Well, at least from Dre and Em.

