A top group supporting Hillary Clinton is unleashing an ad blitz aimed at millennials

Democratic-aligned group Emily’s List is rolling out the latest in a series of digital ads aimed at targeting young voters as Hillary Clinton continues to struggle in the polls with millennials.

The organisation, which supports female pro-choice Democratic lawmakers, launched several new digital ads last week touting “the badass things” Clinton has accomplished over her life in public service. The group posted a video featuring several young girls reading off a list of Clinton’s biographical details, including her early career aspirations and her role advocating for health insurance for low income children.

“If Hillary’s president, that will be so cool. Cause we need someone to look up to,” one girl said in the ad.

A separate paid post features women with a series of Clinton’s most famous quotes about womens’ rights and LGBT rights, and a different sponsored post will tout the threats Trump poses to values deeply popular to millennials such as the right to same-sex marriage.

Emily’s List Press Secretary Rachel Thomas said in a statement that the ads paint a stark contrast between Trump and Clinton’s careers.

“Hillary Clinton has been a trailblazer for women and girls her entire career,” Thomas said. “When up against Donald Trump, who has no problem fat-shaming, offending, or attacking women at every chance he gets, there’s no question that Hillary Clinton is the candidate that will continue to break down barriers for women.”

Premiering on millennial-focused site Elite Daily, the digital ads are part of a major $20 million campaign partnership with Priorities USA, a major super PAC backing Hillary Clinton, to boost turnout among millennials, many of whom have remained lukewarm on the former secretary of state despite widely loathing Donald Trump.

All polling data suggest a vast majority of millennial voters prefer Clinton to Trump, but most are far less enthused about her than they were about President Barack Obama in 2012. As The Atlantic noted, the former secretary of state won less support among young Democratic voters during her primary race against Sen. Bernie Sanders this year than she did in the Democratic primary against Obama in 2008.

There are some positive recent signs for Clinton in recent surveys.

While surveys over the summer showed potential millennial voter interest in third party candidates such as Libertarian party nominee Gary Johnson or Green party nominee Jill Stein, a Quinnipiac University poll of likely national voters released last week found a 24-point drop in the number of voters considering backing a third party.

Still, many Clinton-aligned groups remain focused on boosting engagement among millennial voters.

NextGen, a climate group, rolled out a $25 million initiative earlier this year dedicated specifically to boosting millennial engagement in several key battleground states. Planned Parenthood, which is also backing Clinton, announced a $30 million initiative on Friday specifically targed at boosting millennial engagement, deploying hundreds of paid canvasers going door-to-door urging voters to support Clinton.

Many Clinton allies are keenly aware of her need to turnout millennial voters.

Speaking with Business Insider late last month, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Clinton surrogate, said it’s important that the former secretary of state continue to speak to millennial voters about issues they value.

“At the end of the day, millennial turnout and outreach will be incredibly important to Hillary Clinton’s chances to prevail,” Jeffries said. “I expect that she will continue to triple down on dealing with the issues that are important to millennials, so that they understand there is only one candidate in this race who they should be supporting in large numbers.”

