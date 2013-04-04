This Is The Woman Who Will Bring Ads To Instagram

Vanderbilt UniversityEmily WhiteInstagram has brought on a director of operations, in what is presumably a move toward monetizing the photo-sharing app, Kara Swisher of AllThingsD reports.



Facebook Director of Mobile Partnerships Emily White is switching her focus to Instagram, where she will help improve its user operations, expand its partnerships, and likely bring ads to Instagram.

Note that last year, when Instagram changed its terms of service, it highlighted how it plans to eventually introduce advertising to the service.

Facebook poached White from Google in 2010. While at Google, Fischer worked for former Google executive David Fisher, who left the company for Facebook in March 2010. She also worked for former Googler Sheryl Sandberg, who is also now at Facebook.

In her new role, White will work alongside Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom.

“I’m excited to bring Emily White onto the Instagram team,” Systrom said in a statement to AllThingsD. “As we continue to scale our operation to support over 100 million active users, her experience with partnerships and business operations will play a major role in our future success.”

