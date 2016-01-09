Emily Thornberry has no idea why she's shadow Defence Secretary

New shadow Defence Secretary Emily Thornberry has just admitted that she doesn’t know why Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave her the job. Speaking to ITV News, Thornberry said “I don’t know why Jeremy gave me this job,” but insisted that she was really honoured to be doing it.

You can watch the video of Thornberry below.

Thornberry was given the shadow defence position this week following Corbyn’s long and difficult reshuffle of his shadow cabinet.

She is an ally of Corbyn and, like her leader, is opposed to Britain’s Trident nuclear weapons programme. She replaced Maria Eagle who believes that Britain should have nuclear weapons.

