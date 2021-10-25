15 of Emily Ratajkowski’s most daring outfits

Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black corset-style gown. Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The Steven Khalil gown featured a full-length, embroidered sheer skirt

While attending a New York Fashion Week and Target event in 2016, Ratajkowski bared her hips in a beige dress with daring cutouts. Emily Ratajkowski in 2016. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The model paired the bold look with a jacket and a colorful handbag.

At a 2016 Harper’s Bazaar party, Ratajkowski wore one of her most daring looks yet. Emily Ratajkowski in 2016. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The silhouette of the Julien Macdonald dress is one she would replicate years down the line at the 2019 Met Gala.

A year after her first Met Gala, Ratajkowski attended the event wearing a backless black-and-white gown. Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2016 Met Gala. Designer Prabal Gurung stands to the right. Larry Busacca/Getty Images The Prabal Gurung dress also featured a sky-high thigh slit.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, Ratajkowski wore a beige gown with skinny straps and a thigh-high slit. Emily Ratajkowski attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The dress was open in the back and featured a long train.

She showed off her midriff in a Michael Kors Collection gown with cutouts at the premiere of “I Feel Pretty” in 2018. Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the premiere of ‘I Feel Pretty’ at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ratajkowski starred in the movie as Mallory, the beautiful friend of Amy Schumer’s character who turns out to have her own problems in life.

Ratajkowski wore another backless gown to attend the 2018 Met Gala. Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2018 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/Getty Images The gold backless gown was designed by Marc Jacobs.

While attending the wedding reception of Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs in April 2019, Ratajkowski wore a gold disco-inspired gown. Emily Ratajkowski in 2019. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The plunging halter-neck gown was designed by Saks Potts and featured a chic tie at the neck.

Ratajkowski embodied off-duty model style in low-rise pants and a white crop top in 2019. Emily Ratajkowski is seen walking her pet dog Colombo on June 3, 2019, in New York City. Say Cheese!/GC Images/Getty Images The baggy pants appeared as if they were barely clinging to Ratajkowski’s hips. She paired the effortless look with circle-shaped glasses and simple white sneakers.

Later that year, Ratajkowski wore a Jacquemus mini-dress with fringe detailing and burnt orange strappy sandals to attend a Kérastase event. Emily Ratajkowski in June 2019. Le Segretain/Getty Images Emrata paired the look with loose, effortless waves in her hair.

She was spotted on the streets of New York City in June 2019 wearing a high-cut striped dress and stiletto heels. Emily Ratajkowski is seen in New York City on June 17, 2019. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The asymmetrical dress was by Monse and the heels by Jimmy Choo.

In arguably her most daring look to date, Ratajkowski attended the 2019 Met Gala wearing a revealing sheer gown. Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images For the gala, which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” she wore a custom Dundas dress that featured a halter neck, an open back, a sheer skirt, plenty of sparkles, and a small train.

While attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she wore a simple white tube top and matching low-rise skirt. Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The simple ensemble showed off the lingerie designer’s abs.

In June 2021, three months after Ratajkowski gave birth to her son Sylvester, she wore a black mini-dress with sheer paneling. Emily Ratajkowski in June 2021. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images The model paired the look with strappy black heels and a simple black clutch bag.