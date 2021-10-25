15 of Emily Ratajkowski’s most daring outfits

- Emily Ratajkowski broke onto the scene in Robin Thicke’s controversial “Blurred Lines” music video.
- The model, actress, and women’s rights advocate often wears daring, gravity-defying outfits.
- Over the years, she’s worn backless dresses, plunging necklines, low-rise pants, and more.
Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black corset-style gown.
The Steven Khalil gown featured a full-length, embroidered sheer skirt.
While attending a New York Fashion Week and Target event in 2016, Ratajkowski bared her hips in a beige dress with daring cutouts.
The model paired the bold look with a jacket and a colorful handbag.
At a 2016 Harper’s Bazaar party, Ratajkowski wore one of her most daring looks yet.
The silhouette of the Julien Macdonald dress is one she would replicate years down the line at the 2019 Met Gala.
A year after her first Met Gala, Ratajkowski attended the event wearing a backless black-and-white gown.
The Prabal Gurung dress also featured a sky-high thigh slit.
While attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, Ratajkowski wore a beige gown with skinny straps and a thigh-high slit.
The dress was open in the back and featured a long train.
She showed off her midriff in a Michael Kors Collection gown with cutouts at the premiere of “I Feel Pretty” in 2018.
Ratajkowski starred in the movie as Mallory, the beautiful friend of Amy Schumer’s character who turns out to have her own problems in life.
Ratajkowski wore another backless gown to attend the 2018 Met Gala.
The gold backless gown was designed by Marc Jacobs.
While attending the wedding reception of Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs in April 2019, Ratajkowski wore a gold disco-inspired gown.
The plunging halter-neck gown was designed by Saks Potts and featured a chic tie at the neck.
Ratajkowski embodied off-duty model style in low-rise pants and a white crop top in 2019.
The baggy pants appeared as if they were barely clinging to Ratajkowski’s hips. She paired the effortless look with circle-shaped glasses and simple white sneakers.
Later that year, Ratajkowski wore a Jacquemus mini-dress with fringe detailing and burnt orange strappy sandals to attend a Kérastase event.
Emrata paired the look with loose, effortless waves in her hair.
She was spotted on the streets of New York City in June 2019 wearing a high-cut striped dress and stiletto heels.
The asymmetrical dress was by Monse and the heels by Jimmy Choo.
In arguably her most daring look to date, Ratajkowski attended the 2019 Met Gala wearing a revealing sheer gown.
For the gala, which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” she wore a custom Dundas dress that featured a halter neck, an open back, a sheer skirt, plenty of sparkles, and a small train.
While attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she wore a simple white tube top and matching low-rise skirt.
The simple ensemble showed off the lingerie designer’s abs.
In June 2021, three months after Ratajkowski gave birth to her son Sylvester, she wore a black mini-dress with sheer paneling.
The model paired the look with strappy black heels and a simple black clutch bag.
At the 2021 Met Gala, Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a bold red gown with floral detailing.
The daring red evening gown featured a long train and was designed by Vera Wang.
“It was really about how Emily felt, how she wanted to look. A woman is never more beautiful or seductive than when she is comfortable,” Wang told Vogue. “What I love most about this look is that while it is sensual, there is an ease to her and a looseness and a freedom. I don’t know if that comes with having a child, or being happily married, or where her career is going, but I just felt this very natural ease and movement.”