Emily Ratajkowski takes a stand against body shaming while posing naked for a magazine

Emily Ratajkowski is an outspoken feminist — as well as one of the most beautiful women on the planet. And now, the actress has spoken out against body shaming in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, while also posing naked on a horse.

The 25-year-old “Gone Girl” star was interviewed by acclaimed feminist author Naomi Wolf for the article. The two spoke about the bullying women endure when they own their sexuality by wearing flattering clothes or posting attractive pictures.

“The world should not be exclusive of the ideal body. It has to include all ideals, all bodies,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar.

The actress talked to Wolf about the infamous selfie she and Kardashian posted, where they were both topless, with black bars covering their breasts, flashing their middle fingers at the camera.



Ratajkowski said that the idea for the picture came after Kardashian was shamed by Piers Morgan, who said the reality star was “too old” and a mother, and therefore shouldn’t have posted a recent nude picture of herself.

“That made me really angry,” the actress said. “She wrote a few tweets responding to all the hate she was getting from this post, and then Piers said Kanye [West] had written those tweets, which also infuriated me to no end.”

The actress then defended Kardashian on Twitter, and received flowers as a thank you. After running into each other, the two decided to post their notorious selfie, commenting that they are more than just their bodies and shouldn’t be shamed for their sexuality.

Ratajowski also said that the world’s reaction to Kardashian’s nudity is in stark contrast to when someone like Lena Dunham goes naked.

She blamed a double standard of beauty, in which attractive women are bullied and accused of “seeking attention” if they show off their bodies.

“When Lena Dunham takes her clothes off, she gets flack, but it’s also considered brave,” the actress said. “But when a woman who is sexual takes off her top, it plays into something.”



