Emily Ratajkowski shows off her bare baby bump and recites a personal poem about her 1st child in intimate new video

Emily Ratajkowksi/Vogue and JP Yim/Getty Images for STRONG by ZumbaEmily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy on Monday.
- Emily Ratajkowski collaborated with Lena Dunham for an intimate short film about the model’s pregnancy.
- Titled “Who Will You Be,” the three-minute-long film features Ratajkowski cradling her growing stomach and reciting a personal poem.
- In the short, Ratajkowski examines her new body, and expresses hope for and wonder at the child inside her.
- Her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog Colombo also make brief appearances in the video.
- Dunham directed the film, which accompanied Ratajkowski’s pregnancy announcement in Vogue.
