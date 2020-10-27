Emily Ratajkowski shows off her bare baby bump and recites a personal poem about her 1st child in intimate new video

Libby Torres
Emily Ratajkowksi/Vogue and JP Yim/Getty Images for STRONG by ZumbaEmily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy on Monday.
  • Emily Ratajkowski collaborated with Lena Dunham for an intimate short film about the model’s pregnancy.
  • Titled “Who Will You Be,” the three-minute-long film features Ratajkowski cradling her growing stomach and reciting a personal poem.
  • In the short, Ratajkowski examines her new body, and expresses hope for and wonder at the child inside her.
  • Her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog Colombo also make brief appearances in the video.
  • Dunham directed the film, which accompanied Ratajkowski’s pregnancy announcement in Vogue.
