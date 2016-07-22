'Do you have a body? Then you're swimsuit ready!' says Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski just landed her first swimsuit campaign, and she’s behind it with all her heart.

The 25-year-old model stars in ads for Australian swimwear brand Amore & Sorvete. She’s using her new platform as a way to promote body positivity.

“Do you have a body? Then you’re swimsuit ready.” Ratajkowski said when talking to InStyle. “The thing to know is love yourself and find the bathing suits that make you feel comfortable and just rock it.”

She believes that this swimsuit line was really made for all girls and women.

“There’s something really special about the way that this line fits,” Ratajkowski also told InStyle. “It really is made for girls — for women. It’s thought out and beautiful. It felt like something that I could go to the beach in and be with my friends and go swimming in, but also still look really cute.”

