Naked Model From 'Blurred Lines' Music Video Lands Big Role In Ben Affleck Movie

Up until now, 21-year-old Ratajkowski is most famous for appearing butt naked in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” song-of-the-summer music video.

But that’s all about to change.

The British-born, California-raised Ratajkowski has just been cast opposite Ben Affleck in “Social Network” director David Fincher’s highly anticipated “Gone Girl,” based on Gillian Fynn’s best-selling mystery novel.

The model-turned-actress will play Andie, the college student mistress of the married Nick Dunne, played by Affleck.

The film also stars Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Patrick Fugit.

Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea are producing “Gone Girl” through their Pacific Standard banner along with Leslie Dixon. Production on the film starts this fall, reports The Wrap.

While this is Ratajkowski’s first major screen role, she previously appeared on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” as Tasha, starred in ads for

Forever 21 and Carl’s Jr., and currently graces the cover of Carine Roitfeld’s revealing CR Fashion Book.

Watch the unrated version of Ratajkowski in “Blurred Lines” here, or watch the clean version below:

