Actress Emily Ratajkowski calls out a reporter for 'slut-shaming' Melania Trump

Carrie Wittmer
Emily ratajkowskiJason Merritt/Getty

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski called out a New York Times reporter for what she believes was “slut-shaming” of First Lady Melania Trump. 

At a New York Fashion Week event on Sunday night, according to Ratajkowski, a Times reporter told her that the First Lady is a “hooker.” 

On Monday, Ratajkowski (best known from “Gone Girl” and the “Blurred Lines” music video) took to Twitter to express her opinion about the incident.

Ratajkowski said it’s “crucial” to point out this kind of behaviour, “whatever your politics.”

“I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should,” she said of Melania Trump.

 

Just a few hours later, Melania Trump herself acknowledged Ratajkowski’s support. 

According to Politico, the reporter was reprimanded by the New York Times for making a comment about what the Times referred to as an “unfounded rumour” about Melania Trump.

On Tuesday, the reporter’s identity came out as Jacob Bernstein, a features reporter. He apologised on Twitter for his actions in another series of tweets. 

 

 

 

Ratajkowski frequently speaks out about society’s double standards for women. Last February, she published an essay in Lena Dunham’s Leny Letter called “Baby Woman” that discussed being sexualized at a very young age.

