'Emily in Paris' writer says she's 'stunned' by 'I May Destroy You' Golden Globe snub

HBO Michaela Coel wrote, starred in, and directed episodes of the drama.

An “Emily in Paris” writer wrote an op-ed article about the “I May Destroy You” Golden Globes snub.

Michaela Coel’s acclaimed drama was shut out of nominations, while “Emily in Paris” picked up two.

The writer, Deborah Copaken, wrote that Coel’s snub was “what is wrong with everything.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In an op-ed article published by The Guardian, a staff writer on Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” said her show’s Golden Globes nominations were dampened by her anger at Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” being shut out.

Coel’s surprising exclusion seemed to be the most discussed snub of the 2021 Globes nominations, with fans particularly aggrieved that “Emily in Paris,” which was widely panned by critics, picked up two nods (one for best musical or comedy TV series and another for best actress in a TV musical or comedy).

In the article, published shortly after the nominations were announced, the writer Deborah Copaken wrote: “Am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated? Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one.

“But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over Coel’s snub. That ‘I May Destroy You’ did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything.”

Copaken said that when “I May Destroy You” came out she told her friends it would win “all the awards.” She said she then “was stunned” when it failed to receive even a nomination at the Globes.

Laura Radford/HBO Michaela Coel is the creator and star of ‘I May Destroy You.’

“We need art that reflects all of our colours, not just some,” Copaken continued. “But we also need to give awards to shows (and music and films and plays and musicals) that deserve them, no matter the colour of the skin of their creators.

“Is Hamilton great because Lin-Manuel Miranda is Puerto Rican? No. It’s great because it bangs. By that same token, how anyone can watch I May Destroy You and not call it a brilliant work of art or Michaela Coel a genius is beyond my capacity to understand how these decisions are made.”

Copaken continued to praise Coel’s narrative construction and said “I May Destroy You” was not only her favourite show of the year but of all time.

“It takes the complicated issue of a rape â€” I’m a sexual assault survivor myself â€” and infuses it with heart, humour, pathos and a story constructed so well, I had to watch it twice, just to understand how Coel did it,” she wrote.

Coel’s limited series won near-universal acclaim from critics for its widely authentic and inventive story of a young woman trying to piece together the events of a night in which she was sexually assaulted. Conversely, upon its release, Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” was widely criticised for its stereotype-laden portrayal of French culture.

The show follows the life of a young American expat in Paris who works at a high-end marketing firm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.