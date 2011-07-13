Emily Maynard Will Be The Next "Bachelorette" -- We Predict (VIDEO)

Emily Maynard, the woman who’s continuously (but not necessarily intentionally) stolen the spotlight from this season’s “Bachelorette,” actually appeared on the show last night.



The regular action starring Ashley Hebert was cut down to accommodate a 20-minute interview with Maynard about the dissolution of her engagement to former “Bachelor” Brad Womack.

Maynard appeared genuinely distraught over the breakup, and host Chris Harrison pressed her to definitively inform the audience that the relationship is over.

Which leads us to a prediction: though the franchise has alternated “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” seasons for the past several years, we think ABC will go back-to-back “Bachelorette” to capitalise on Maynard’s popularity.

But that’s not all Maynard’s appearance signifies when it comes to change in the show.

ABC used to treat each “Bachelor” season as a freestanding entity in which the goal was a successful relationship.

When the early “winning” couples broke up (think Andrew Firestone and Jen Scheft, if you can remember them), you’d read about it in a tabloid and wait to see whether the spurned competitor returned to be competed for.

That was it — and ABC certainly wasn’t out to advertise the failure rate.

Bringing Maynard into primetime to discuss her breakup signals another step in ABC’s new take on the franchise: they’re segueing it from a regular reality show with separate seasons to a reality “family” a la MTV’s “The Real World.”

In other words: they’re no longer willing to let their on-camera employees just disappear when their cycle is over.

That’s why they started “Bachelor Pad,” a competition that pits former contestants against each other.

That’s why they’re thrilled that three recent engagements that have come out of the show have had nothing to do with the original format.

(DeAnna Pappas met her fiance, Stephen Stagliano, through his brother Michael, who competed on another season of “Bachelorette” — and who in turn is engaged to former “Bachelor” contestant Holly Durst. Chris Lambton met his fiance, Peyton Wright, on “Bachelor Pad.”)

And that’s why they’re keeping Maynard in the spotlight — and making up the reasons to do so as they go along.

Video of Maynard’s interview below.

