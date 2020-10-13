'Emily in Paris' star says he partly understands why critics panned the 'cliché' Netflix show

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images/Netflix Lucas Bravo (L) and Lilly Collins (R) as ‘Emily in Paris.’

The main love interest in Netflix’s controversial comedy “Emily in Paris” said he partly understands why critics have panned the show.

“I think they’re right in a way,” Lucas Bravo, who plays chef Gabriel in the show, said during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“We’re portraying clichÃ©s and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris. Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighbourhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris. It’s an entire world in a city.”

The 32-year-old French actor continued: “At some point, if you want to tell a story about Paris, you have to choose an angle. You have to choose a vision. French critics, they didn’t understand the fact that it’s just one vision. They’re like, ‘Oh, this is not what Paris is.’ Of course. Paris is many things.”

Netflix Lily Collins is the lead on ‘Emily in Paris.’

Despite being a huge hit for Netflix, critics across the board (particularly French critics) have slammed the show for indulging in outdated and offensive stereotypes that present Parisians as rude, sexist, and elitist.

The show follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) a young marketing executive who, despite not being able to speak any French, moves from Chicago to Paris to join the ranks of a high-end digital marketing firm, and she stumbles her way through the city failing to connect with her colleagues or adapt to French culture.

Even though Netflix has yet to officially renew the show, fans as well as the show’s creator Darren Starr who is best known for his work on “Sex in the City,” are already talking about a second season.

Speaking with Oprah Magazine Star said: “In season 2, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city. She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

