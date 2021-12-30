8 questions the ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 finale leaves unanswered

Now that Sylvie is starting her own firm, will Emily stay with the Gilbert Group or join the “French revolution?”

Trouble arises the moment Madeline, a Chicago-based Gilbert Group executive (played by Kate Walsh), pops into the Savoir office unannounced in episode nine.

Though she says she’s there as a “fly on the wall” for a routine evaluation of the subsidiary company, it doesn’t take long for her to clash with Sylvie, the marketing firm’s French lead (played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

“Go get my fly swatter,” Sylvie rattles off to her employee in French too rapid for Madeline’s ear.

Immediately, Emily is torn.

The young marketing executive (played by Lily Collins) has climbed the corporate ladder by Madeline’s side and shares a sense of like-mindedness (or, at least, American-ness) with the by-the-books professional. However, she’s also come to appreciate Sylvie’s more laissez-faire attitude and relationship-based business approach.

And the two don’t seem to be able to work in tandem.

So, when Sylvie resigns from her post at Savoir to open her own firm, taking Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) with her, the American in Paris faces a difficult decision.

Does she play it safe and stay at Gilbert Group as one of Madeline’s “little mounds of clay,” restaffing the Parisian office before returning to a promotion in Chicago?

Or, does she take her biggest risk yet by accepting Sylvie’s offer to jump ship and join the “French revolution?”