The new Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' is a fashion-lover's dream. Here are some of the show's most affordable finds.

On Friday, Netflix released a new romantic-comedy series, “Emily in Paris,” which comes from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star.

The show follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a millennial who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job in social media and marketing. Along the way, she navigates culture shock, love, friendships, and workplace roadblocks â€” all while sporting outfits that are sparking comparisons to the costuming of other rom-com series, including “Gossip Girl.”

To the delight of fans admiring the fashions created by the series’ costume designer, Marilyn Fitoussi; costume consultant, Patricia Field; and costume supervisor, Florence Clamond; some of the clothes and accessories that are worn by Collins in “Emily in Paris” are still available.

For starters, the phone case that Collins carries in the show â€” which is made to look like a vintage film camera, complete with a strap to wear the gadget like a necklace â€” has seemed to already inspire some viewers.

Netflix The character Emily Cooper uses a phone case that’s made to look like a film camera.

“[Four] minutes into ‘Emily In Paris’ E01 and I’m googling her phone case to purchase,” one Twitter user wrote on Saturday.

Another user tweeted on Saturday that watching “Emily in Paris” led them to search on Amazon for a camera-printed phone case, but that a similar design they found was sold out.

Refinery29 also shared a selection of vintage camera-style iPhone cases that were available Amazon from between $US9 and $US12. At the time of writing, those three cases were also sold out on Amazon.

Fans hoping to emulate Emily Cooper’s signature accessory aren’t completely out of luck, though. The brand Casetify sells a camera-inspired phone case for Apple and Samsung phones that range in price from $US44 to $US50, depending on the level of drop protection the particular case offers.

Casetify A screenshot from the Casetify website of the ‘Classic Camera 2.0’ style.

Etsy sellers AlphaCases and CrankCases, respectively, also offers film camera-printed phone cases â€” with the highest-priced cases available for $US20 â€” for Apple and Samsung models.

In the show’s first episode, Collins wears a yellow top and midi-skirt with a bandana-style print from the brand Ganni, as pointed out by the Daily Mail in August 2019, when the show was being filmed. The Ganni Hemlock printed tank top is available for purchase on The Outnet for $US64 at the time of writing.

The Ganni matching skirt was listed on Shopbop for $US395 but is sold out at the time of writing.

Netflix; Screenshot from The Outnet A tank top worn by Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris.’

In the show’s ninth episode, Collins’ character sports a plush, light-pink crossbody bag, which Refinery29 identified as Kate Spade’s Nicola Faux Fur chain wallet, which is out of stock on the brand’s website.

However, another version of the style in a similar light-pink colour â€” with a shimmer texture opposed to a furry fabric â€” is available for $US99 on the Saks Off 5th website.

Netflix; Kate Spade Collins was styled with a Kate Spade wallet on a chain.

Representatives for Netflix, Ganni, Kate Spade, Amazon, and Casetify, and Etsy sellers AlphaCases and CrankCases did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

