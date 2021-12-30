19 of Lily Collins’ most memorable outfits on season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris,’ ranked

- Season two of Darren Star’s Netflix series “Emily in Paris” premiered on December 22.
- Famed costume consultant Patricia Field and designer Marylin Fitoussi collaborated on the wardrobe.
- Insider ranked Emily’s most iconic fashion ensembles this season, from least to most memorable.
Thanks to the work of costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and famed costume consultant Patricia Field, the Midwestern ex-pat (played by Lily Collins) has no trouble standing out.
Emily returns to the “City of Light” in conspicuous patterns splashed with greens, yellows, and reds, separating her from her more neutrally-dressed French counterparts.
Her season two closet remains consistent with her eclectic season one wardrobe, though Field suggested to Glamour Magazine that the young marketing executive may continue developing a “more sophisticated style” as she lives in Paris for a longer time.
“The key themes that Emily comes back to is optimism and individuality. Emily doesn’t follow trends,” Field said, adding, “If I could ascribe a trend to Emily it would be the above plus colourful and accessorized.”
Here are 19 of Emily’s most extravagant season two looks, ranked from least to most memorable.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of “Emily in Paris.”
The colorful patchwork pattern and the cut is right up Emily’s alley, but the two-piece ensemble doesn’t get much screentime underneath the green blazer.
To complete the outfit, she carries a small Dolce & Gabbana crossbody bag.
The marketing executive wears a corseted peplum top made by Greek designer Vassilis Zoulias, along with a bright red mini skirt.
To accessorize, she opts for white Valentino Garavani gladiator pumps and a Mansur Gavriel neon yellow purse.
She also wears fingerless white gloves, an accessory that Field said she thoroughly enjoyed putting on the character throughout season two.
“I love gloves, and gloves need to be resurrected from the vintage shop,” she told Page Six. “I was like, ‘I’m going to bring back the glove to the modern-day girl who rides a bike, who drives a car.'”
Outside of the show, Field collaborated with luxury glove brand Seymoure to create her own collection.
She adds pops of yellow in her short-sleeved jacket, beret, fingerless gloves, and Prada purse.
“The exaggerated ruffles, the open back, and the high-low skirt were an expression of celebration, returning to finding joy in dressing again,” Magali Pascal designer Emily told the publication.
She added: “As a strong-headed woman that goes after what she wants, Emily’s character embodies the Magali Pascal woman. She is bold, playful, brave, but it is her independence that really resonates with the brand.”
The character pulls the look together with large sunglasses, platform heels, and an orange Carel bag.
As the “little mole in Moschino” (as Madeline calls her) converses over coffee, she wears a translucent yellow trench coat and pink Libellibotta boots designed by Christian Louboutin.
Because she ripped her shirt the evening prior, she borrows Alfie’s navy blue suit jacket to cover her bralette and tweed Balmain skirt, carrying her Mark Cross 1845 Mini Trunk bag by her side.
Between the oversized blazer, the swept-back bun, and the pointed-toe stilettos, Emily’s look is effortless and, for once, distinctly French.
She also wears a patterned coat by Berlin-based designers Rianna + Nina cinched at the waist.
As the hostess of the festivities, she pulls out Danish designer Rotate Birger Christensen‘s Natalie Dress, which features an oversized pink bow in the front. For a birthday, it’s perfect.
And when Emily runs after Camille in the middle of the meal, she covers her shoulders with a gorgeous green Rianna + Nina-designed kimono.
According to Vanity Fair, Field considered removing the detachable puffy sleeves so Emily’s coat would fit over the dress, but Fitoussi solved the problem by designing and creating the red overcoat she wears in just two days.
Despite her conundrum, she looks posh and put together in a long coat, a head scarf, fingerless gloves, and large sunglasses.
The costume is also one of Field’s favorites, the costume consultant told Page Six.
“She takes the railroad from Paris to the French Riviera, and gets off the train and she’s wearing this silk coat — really pretty, with a light print on it — and the white fingerless gloves,” she said, adding, “I was really happy with it.”
In the finale, the Midwesterner sits front row at Grégory Elliot Duprée’s (Jeremy O’Harris) fashion show in a high-low gown from the Giambattista Valli x H&M 2019 collaboration.
Field described the bright red garment as a “modern take on Marie Antoinette,” in an interview with Vanity Fair. And the last queen of France is a fitting muse, considering the event takes place in Versailles, a court that was once the young monarch’s home.
Aside from the dress’ deep-V neckline and flowing train, the outfit details — from the hair embellishments to the heart necklace — come together to make it Emily’s most memorable fashion moment in season two.