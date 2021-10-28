Lily Collins immediately asked ‘Emily in Paris’ writers if there would be a romance between Emily and Camille after reading the script

Camille and Emily on season one of ‘s show ‘Emily in Paris.’ Netflix

Lily Collins asked “Emily in Paris” writers about a potential romance between Camille and Emily.

The question came to her after reading that the women accidentally kiss in the season-one script.

“I remember the writers being like, ‘Don’t know,'” she said in an interview with Nylon on Thursday.

The first time Lily Collins read through the “Emily in Paris” script, she, like many of the Netflix show’s fans, wondered if there was something more than friendship brewing between her character, Emily, and her new French ami, Camille (played by Camille Razat).

When the two women meet as strangers on the fourth episode of season one, Camille goes in for “la bise,” a traditional gesture in France, while Emily leans forward for a hug. They collide halfway, and Camille accidentally kisses a very surprised Emily directly on the mouth.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘So, is this going to go anywhere?'” Collins, 32, recalled during an interview with Nylon on Thursday.

She went on: “I remember the writers being like, ‘Don’t know.'”

Lily Collins and Camille Razat costar on ‘Emily in Paris.’ STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

On season one of the Darren Star-created series, Emily becomes entangled in a messy love triangle between Camille and her long-term boyfriend, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Though the obvious question may be whether the chef will stay with his steady French girlfriend or shake things up with his new American neighbor, viewers shouldn’t discount a potential relationship between the two women.

Because beyond their kiss, there are several moments between Camille and Emily that straddle the line between friendship and flirtation.

“It’s interesting because, in the series, there are tonnes of little moments where you’re like, ‘… Does Camille like Emily?’ You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued,” Collins told Vogue in 2020.

Camille Razat and Lily Collins on ‘Emily in Paris.’ CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

For example, in episode five, the duo cuddles side-by-side in bed at an installation for one of Emily’s marketing campaigns.

“So, do you want to get in bed with me?” Emily asks.

Camille responds, “I thought you’d never ask.”

They then post a selfie with the hashtag, “#getinbedwithus,” which Gabriel promptly hearts.

Bravo has picked up on the characters’ chemistry as well. During a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, he raised the scenario that all three parties could get together at some point on season two, which premieres on December 22.

“Anything could happen among the three of them,” he said, adding, “I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded.”