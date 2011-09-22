Halle Berry Hurt On Set, A Deschanel Gives Birth -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Halle Berry broke her foot yesterday in Spain, where she’s shooting the movie “Cloud Atlas.”
- Brad Pitt still won’t shut up. On “The Today Show” this morning when he was supposed to be promoting his new film “Moneyball” he continued to talk about his nasty comments about Jen, saying that it’s a shame he can’t “say something nice about Angie without Jen being drug [dragged] in.
- And at a time like this, he can’t afford to keep running his mouth — speculation is raging that Pitt’s Aniston slams will put female moviegoers off “Moneyball.”
- The same bodyguard who accused Britney Spears of sexual harassment and child abuse last year has filed new papers with different allegations of child abuse, specifically saying that she deliberately fed her children crabmeat, even though they have life-threatening allergies to shellfish, and then denied them medical care.
- Emily Deschanel gave birth to a baby boy yesterday (the father is her husband, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star David Hornsby).
- Arnold Schwarzenegger is writing a book, but says it won’t be a tell-all, so… exercise tips?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.