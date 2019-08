Emily Boutard used to be a corporate lawyer, but she realised she prefers making tiny things instead. So she quit her job and now she’s studying architecture and making incredible historically accurate miniature furniture.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.