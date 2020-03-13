Emily Blunt says she was 'seeping orange' during her wedding to John Krasinski because of 'a bad spray tan'

- Emily Blunt appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Wednesday and spoke about the one regret she has from her wedding to John Krasinski, which took place in Italy in July 2010.
- “I got a bad a spray tan and I would probably change that,” the 37-year-old actress said. “I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colour.”
- Blunt also said that she used a DIY spray tan, which turned out “a bit patchy.”
- “It stinks,” the “Quiet Place 2” star added. “And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan, wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible.”
