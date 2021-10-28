Emily Blunt credits Ina Garten’s ‘engagement chicken’ for her marriage to John Krasinski

Emily Blunt credits Ina Garten’s roast chicken recipe for her marriage to John Krasinski. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images

Emily Blunt credits Ina Garten’s roast chicken recipe for her marriage to John Krasinski.

The actress recently revealed that she made the dish for Krasinski when they first started dating.

It is also believed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were cooking Garten’s dish when he proposed.

We already know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely got engaged while making Ina Garten’s roast chicken.

Now it’s been revealed that another very famous couple found their way to the altar with the help of her recipe, which has been appropriately dubbed “engagement chicken.”

Emily Blunt made the dish for John Krasinski when they first began dating in 2008. A year later, they were engaged.

“I just made something that I knew he would love,” Blunt said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, which was released on Tuesday. “That’s it – all it took!”

“I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn’t love a roast chicken?” she continued. “The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken, it’s called her ‘engagement chicken.’ When people make it for people, they get engaged.”

Garten’s roast chicken recipe has been nicknamed ‘engagement chicken.’ Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Blunt also described the recipe, which she said includes “lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that.”

“You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray,” she explained. “And then you roast them really high for about an hour and 20 minutes and they’re done and they’re perfect.”

“When you take the chicken out, you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicky mixture. Oh my God, it’s divine. It’s really sticky and yummy.”

Garten is a big fan of Blunt’s cooking, too. At the beginning of the pandemic, she shared the actress’ secret family recipe for English roasted potatoes. The dish was so popular that the “Barefoot Contessa” website crashed for a few hours.

It was Meghan Markle who first praised Ina Garten’s roast chicken

Meghan Markle is also a huge fan of Garten’s recipe. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken,” Markle told Good Housekeeping in 2016. “If you have an Ina Garten-level roasted chicken recipe, it’s a game-changer. I bring that to parties and make a lot of friends.”

A year later, when the actress and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Markle said he popped the question while they were “trying to roast a chicken.”

“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she told the BBC. “He got on one knee.”

While Markle never explicitly stated whether it was Garten’s recipe, the “Barefoot Contessa” star was happy to claim a little bit of history.

“Without me, it never would have happened,” she joked on “Today” in 2018.