MLB sideline reporter taken off air after making several inappropriate comments during a live Barstool Sports broadcast

Fox Sports Sun sideline reporter Emily Austen finds herself in hot water after making several inappropriate comments on Barstool Sports Facebook Live broadcast.

Austen is a sideline reporter for Tampa Bay Rays and Orlando Magic broadcasts.

During the broadcast, Austen made several racist and anti-Semitic comments. At one point, she says she “didn’t even know Mexicans were that smart,” then later said that everyone knows the “Chinese guy is always the smartest guy in maths class.” While recalling stories from when she worked as a bartender, she called Jewish people “stingy.” She also referred to Kevin Love as a “little b—-.”

According to Deadspin, the broadcast disappeared from Barstool Sports’ Facebook page, but was later uploaded to Vimeo. Barstool Sports said on their Facebook that it was accidentally deleted, but the disappearance has raised suspicions.

Fox Sports Florida senior vice-president Steve Tello released a statement, via Deadspin, saying:

We were made aware that Emily Austen appeared in a social media video unaffiliated with FOX Sports in which she made insensitive and derogatory comments. She was not speaking on behalf of FOX Sports, nor do we condone any of the statements she made in the video. Emily has been advised that her comments were unacceptable, and she is not scheduled to appear on any upcoming FOX Sports Florida or FOX Sports Sun broadcasts.

It’s unclear if Austen has been fired or suspended. Sporting News reports that a source close to the situation said Austen has been fired. We have reached out to Fox Sun Sports and Austen’s agency.

The full broadcast can be seen here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.