Here are Daenerys Targaryen and a Dothraki rapping to Tupac before a big 'Game of Thrones' shoot

“Game of Thrones” is one of most complicated and expensive TV shows ever made, but that doesn’t mean the actors can’t goof around on set.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) just shared a clip of herself and Joe Naufahu (Khal Moro) breaking it down to a Tupac Shakur’s 1996 hit “All About You” during a long night of shooting.

The Mirror reports it was happened before Clarke shot her now-famous nude scene, which aired on last week’s episode.

“This is our night shoot, baby,” she says in the Instagram video.

The video has already been seen more than 1.3 million times.

Clarke’s caption reads: “

But did the three eyed Raven see THIS?!! #tbt Conquering night shoots one 2pac Classic at a time.. ????????#ifwehaddothrakiinthe90syouknowitwouldvemadeitswaytobiggy

#dontbefooledbythebluehairnetdiskhalessimeanbusiness… ????”



Clarke is apparently a big rap fan. She told GQ in an interview last year (via DigitalSpy) that she liked to listen to “a lot of gangster rap before ‘Thrones.”

“So Tupac. Biggie. But then some Florence, and Beyoncé obviously… I tried Eminem once, but that was too much,” she told the magazine.

