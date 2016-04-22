Emilia Clarke says she's not returning for any more 'Terminator' movies

Paramount Pictures Emilia Clarke in ‘Terminator Genisys.’

The “Terminator” franchise just took another big body blow.

Following the poor box-office performance by “Terminator Genisys” last summer, Paramount pulled a sequel from its release schedule. It became very unclear what would happen to the once-mighty action franchise.

Now “Genisys” star Emilia Clarke has shed a little light on what’s going on. She revealed to ComingSoon.net that she will not be returning for any more “Terminator” movies.

“No,” Clarke said when asked about returning as Sarah Connor in any sequels. “Can I say that? It’s ok. No. Uh-uh. But I have some very different roles coming up.”

She will be in the drama “Voice from the Stone” later this year and the love story “Me Before You,” which opens in June.

And let’s not forget that she’s still on “Game of Thrones,” which returns for its sixth season this Sunday.

Where the “Terminator” franchise goes from here is anyone’s guess. Now that its Sarah Connor is gone, Paramount is obviously hitting the reset button.

Last year, the production company behind “Terminator,” Skydance, said it’s not putting upcoming films in the franchise on hold, just “readjusting.”

