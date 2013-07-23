'Game of Thrones' Cast Member Crashes Panel, Surprises Emilia Clarke With Kiss

Kirsten Acuna

The “Game of Thrones” panel at Comic-Con was crashed by a familar face Friday. 

During the 45-minute event, former “GoT” actor Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) took the stage to lock lips with co-star — and on-air love interest — Emilia Clarke.

Clarke, who plays “mother of dragons” Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series, was caught completely off guard — along with the rest of the panel and crowd.

The actress responded to the abrupt entrance and departure of her former love with a brief “my sun and stars,” a reference to the show.

Here’s the full panel started at the moment where Momoa comes on stage.

Here’s a clearer look at Clarke’s reaction:

Her face is priceless.

The “mother of dragons” was obviously very frazzled.

And yes, we know what you’re thinking. 

Clarke looks very different from her HBO counterpart. 

