Emilia Clarke says she wants 'equality' for male and female nudity on 'Game of Thrones'

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke was happy to see that the HBO show threw in some full-frontal male nudity on Sunday’s episode.

Recently, she said during a “Conan” interview that she wanted some gender equality when it came to nudity. And that’s what “Thrones” gave viewers, at least for one episode.

“You know I did it, so why can’t the boys do it?” she said on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” Monday. “I think they heard me.”

Or as she put it during another point in the interview, “Junk equality!”

One of the newly introduced theatre group members was seen naked as he worried about the amount of warts on his penis. It may not have been sexy, but Clarke is taking it.

The actress has certainly contributed her fair share of the female nudity during the show’s run, most recently when her character, Daenerys, emerged from a burning building unscathed.

Clarke explained to Colbert why she didn’t use a body double for the scene.

“For me, I did it before in season one and people like to talk about it,” she explained. “So I just wanted to come out and do an empowered scene, which wasn’t sexual. It was naked, but it was strong.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

