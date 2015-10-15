How Emilia Clarke went from little-known actress to a breakout star on 'Game of Thrones'

Just a few short years ago, unknown British actress Emilia Clarke had just two filming credits on her résumé: walk-on roles in a soap opera and a made-for-TV movie.

Now the “Mother of Dragons” reportedly earns north of $US7 million per season in “Game of Thrones,” the most watched show in HBO history. The cast is currently filming season six.

Since Esquire just named her the “Sexiest Women Alive,” we’re taking a look back at how Clarke rose to fame.

