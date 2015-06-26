Here's how 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke reacted when she read the devastating finale script

WARNING: Spoilers of the show’s finale below

When the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale finally dropped on June 13th, fans were devastated.

Many actors were shown the door as their characters were killed off, never to return.

Well, at least not for now.

The final moments of the episode left fans guessing the fate of huge characters like Stannis and Jon Snow.

As can be expected, many people involved with the show are tight-lipped about it all.

Luckily, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the show, is making the media rounds right now to promote her role in the new “Terminator” movie coming out soon called “Terminator: Genisys.”

We got word via UPROXX about a great interview with MTV Clarke recently did, where she talks about her own reaction when she found out about all the death and destruction.

When she was asked about the finale she said, “I read the script, I read the script and I cried, and I called David and Dan and took Kit out for numerous drinks and was like, what the? what the?? You’re leaving me? You’re abandoning us?”

MTV There’s Emilia Clarke with her naturally brunette hair.

She went on to say she has no idea what’s going to happen in the show going forward, and has no idea if Jon Snow is coming back — although she does note there’s plenty in place to make it possible.

