Emilia Clarke missed out on her last chance for a 'Game of Thrones' Emmy and fans are not having it

At the 2019 Emmys, Emilia Clarke missed out on getting an award for the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

It marked four Emmy losses for Clarke for the HBO series since 2013.

“Thrones” fans were very upset, especially since her costar Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor for the series.

Emilia Clarke lost out on outstanding leading actress in a drama series at the 2019 EmmysSunday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

It was the star’s fourth nomination for “Game of Thrones,” and the first time in the lead actress category.

Instead, the win went to “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer. And while Comer has been exceptional on the BBC series, fans were pretty vocal about Clarke’s loss, saying she carried much of the final season.

I can't believe Peter Dinklage won for season 8 but Emilia Clarke didn't, AS IF SHE DIDN'T CARRY THAT WHOLE SHITTY SEASON ON HER BACK. — – (@asongofdany) September 23, 2019

Emilia Clarke did not endure two fucking brain aneurysms while playing this character, draw strength from her and inspire fucking millions of people all over the world and become a fucking pop culture icon for her to lose tonight, like is this a joke?! pic.twitter.com/Z6u11TO1qA — jay| elite spoilers (@stormbornbxtch) September 23, 2019

Say whatever you want about Game of Thrones season 8, but Emilia Clarke deserved to win an Emmy! She was robbed!!! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Z9Kg9AnX03 — Linda (@lyd_linda) September 23, 2019

The HBO series was snubbed for a lot of awards on Sunday night, but it did take home one of the biggest awards of the evening, winning the award for outstanding drama series.



Though Clarke didn’t win, fans thanked the actress for the years she spent bringing Daenerys, Mother of Dragons, to life on screen.

“If you don’t succeed, laugh until you do” – Emilia Clarke. You did succeed. Thank you for bringing us (for me, YES, and sure for many others) the most iconic character we have ever seen on television. That’s no easy task and you mastered it just like you did w/ your dragons ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/C8KyOlkCAy — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) September 23, 2019

Thank you Emilia for bringing Daenerys to life, for dedicating 10 years of your life to her. You might not have won a trophy tonight, but you sure have won millions of hearts, your talent didn't go unnoticed and I'm sure the best is yet to come. ❤???? #Emmys2019 #EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/WffYaoVN3l — ℝίτα ???? (@JonxDanyy) September 23, 2019

Throughout the filming of Game Of Thrones, Emilia Clarke suffered from several brain aneurysms. A lot of times on set she thought that was her last day alive. Even still, Emilia delivered outstanding performances as Daenerys! A winner at heart. Thank you, Emilia. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jO6Ipe8KWS — Emilia Clarke Updates (@EClarkeUpdates) September 23, 2019

at the end of the day, no award can decide whether someone is an outstanding actress/actor or not. we’re still & always will be proud of you, emilia clarke. thank you for bringing life to one of the most phenomenal characters ever made.#Emmys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vSkFf6j5Rs — ???????????????????????? (@GREEKHEROINES) September 23, 2019

Clarke can next be seen in holiday movie, “Last Christmas,” which already has fans buzzing about its plot.

