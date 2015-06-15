How unknown British actress Emilia Clarke became a breakout star on 'Game of Thrones'

Just a few short years ago, unknown British actress Emilia Clarke had just two filming credits on her résumé: walk-on roles in a soap opera and a made-for-TV movie.

Now the “Mother of Dragons” reportedly earns north of $US7 million per season in “Game of Thrones,” the most watched show in HBO history. Season five comes to a close on Sunday.

July 1, Clarke reprises the role of Sarah Connor in “Terminator Genisys.”

