An Uber Executive Has Been Appointed To The Pentagon's Business Advisory Group

Emil Michael

Uber’s senior vice president of business Emil Michael will join the Pentagon’s Defence Business Board as an advisor, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Business Board was created in 2002 to provide independent advice on the private sector.

The Department of Defence announced the appointment of eight members to join the already 15 members who serve on the board. As the WSJ points out, Michael is the only one of the new members to have startup experience.

Before taking the job at Uber last year, Michael was the COO of Klout. Prior to that, he was a special assistant to defence secretary Robert Gates, from 2009 to 2011.

The move to appoint Michael to the board could be interpreted as the government acknowledging the importance of Uber as a key player in the disruption of the taxi industry, which is highly regulated, the WSJ notes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.