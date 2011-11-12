EMI Sells Its Music Wing To Universal For $1.9 Billion

Troubled record company EMI has sold its musical division to Universal Music for £1.2 billion ($1.9 billion) reports the BBC.



It was reported last month that Russian billionaire Len Blatavnik was preparing to buy the troubled record company, but Universal have beaten him to the punch. Additionally, the music publishing arm of EMI is reportedly going to be sold to a Sony-led consortium for more than $3 billion.

The sale has been applauded by rock and roll royalty, with Sir Mick Jagger (via The Sun’s business editor Steve Hawkes) “EMI will once again be owned by people who really do have music in their blood.”

It follows a rocky period for the label that helped spawn the Beatles. The past few years have seen the former owners of EMI, private equity group Terra Firma, engage in a spat with Citigroup over the amount paid for the company when it was bought in 2007.

