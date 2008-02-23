EMI's Stars: Not So Angry With The New Boss, After All

Remember how all of EMI’s marquee stars — Robbie Williams, Coldplay, etc — were up in arms about mean old Guy Hands, the private equity guy who bought EMI and is now trying to turn it around? Well, turns out they weren’t so bummed out, after all.



Williams, we understand, now says that all the threats about him going on strike, etc. were just words coming out of his manager’s mouth, not his. Meanwhile Coldplay has just about finished its new album for EMI, which will be out this summer. And their manager says everything’s fine with the label. Billboard:

The much-publicized upheaval at EMI, including restructuring, high-profile departures and unsubstantiated rumours that the band might depart its longtime label home, had little impact on the recording or the setup of its release. “When all that was going on we were over here in [in London] in the studio, so we kind of steered clear of all that,” [manager Dave] Holmes says. “We’ve got a great plan in place.”

