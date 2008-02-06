EMI Publishing Hires New COO

EMI Music Publishing has hired Brian Monaco as chief operating officer of its Music Resources unit; he’ll lead biz dev. Monaco joins the company from Worldwide Talent Group, a talent agency he founded in 1995. He will be working in New York and reporting to both Leo Corbitt, EMI Music Publishing’s global COO and their SVP of Music Resources, Keith D’Arcy.

