EMI Bosses: OK, We Admit It. We Don't Know Jack About Music Business. So We're Hiring Someone Who Does

EMI’s been making a number of high-profile hires over the past few months. Unfortunately, most of them don’t have any music-industry experience. But today, the label announced that it has hired successful A&R exec Rob Stevenson, known for signing blockbuster artists like The Killers and Fall Out Boy during his time at Island Def Jam. Stevenson will handle A&R for Virgin Records in the US.

Sources also say that EMI will soon appoint a new A&R head for Capitol, presumably replacing former label president Lee Trink. Seems like EMI’s North American A&R Prez, Nick Gatfield, is on the right track.

Full press release below:

EMI MUSIC NAMES ROB STEVENSON AS PRESIDENT, VIRGIN US

Proven A&R Talent Behind Platinum Selling Acts Including Fall Out Boy, The Killers, The Bravery, Sum 41 To Drive A&R For Virgin in New York

July 30, 2008 — Nick Gatfield, EMI Music’s new President, A&R, North America, UK & Ireland, has appointed Rob Stevenson to a top creative post leading EMI’s Virgin imprint in America. As President, Virgin US, Stevenson will report to Gatfield and will be based in New York. He will start August 15th.

Stevenson, formerly Executive Vice President of A&R at Universal’s Island Def Jam, brings one of the industry’s strongest track records in signing and breaking new artists as well as digital acumen to this key creative role at EMI in America. Most recently, Stevenson was Executive Vice President, A&R at Universal’s Island Def Jam Music Group in the US, where he signed and developed artists that have sold 26 million albums worldwide, such as Fall Out Boy, The Killers, The Bravery, Sum 41, Lady Sovereign, Saliva, Thrice and more. During this time, he was also President of boutique label Stolen Transmission, his joint venture label imprint with IDJMG.

“I’ve known and worked with Rob for several years during my time at Universal and have great respect his A&R instincts, creativity and business acumen. Rob’s track record speaks for itself: he’s been responsible for the breakout success of some of the world’s most exciting, original musical artists and I will depend on him to help me transform EMI’s approach to A&R” said Gatfield. “Rob shares my view that we must be fearless about embracing innovation and that we must work to create true partnership with artists.”

“When Nick offered me the chance to work with him again and to help reinvigorate a top music brand name like EMI, I couldn’t refuse,” said Stevenson. “I look forward to work with an exciting roster of established stars, and to take on an amazing opportunity to create Virgin as the most exciting place for artists to be. We’ll smash the model and break the rules and create true partnerships with creative talent.”

Rob Stevenson Bio

Rob Stevenson is one of the US music industry’s most successful A&R executives, having signed and develop a range of some of the world’s most original and successful new artists, including multi-platinum and award-winning Fall Out Boy, The Killers, whose first two albums have sold more than 12 million units worldwide, Sum 41, whose albums have sold in excess of 10 million globally, The Bravery and Lady Sovreign. Prior to his role as President of Virgin US, Stevenson was EVP for A&R at Island Def Jam. He was also President of Stolen Transmission Records, his joint venture label imprint with IDJMG. Before that, he held a variety of senior A&R positions at Universal Music Group, including VP of A &R at Island from 2002 to 2006, following two years as director in the department. He joined UMG’s Mercury Records as an A&R manager in 1998. Stevenson began his career at advertising agency Ogilvy and Mather.

# # #

