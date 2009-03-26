EMI Drops Suit Against Project Playlist, Will licence Music

EMI, which sued free music-streaming service Project Playlist last year along with Universal Music, Warner Music Group and several music-publishing companies, has dropped its lawsuit against the company.

Instead, EMI has agreed to licence its catalogue to the startup, joining Sony Music as the second major label to provide content to Project Playlist. Universal and Warner Music Group are still suing the company.

